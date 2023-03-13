By Imran Khan • 13 March 2023 • 15:45

‘NOT MY KING’ shout protestors as they surround Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day in the UK Image: @NotmyKing Twitter.com

Protestors gathered outside Westminster Abbey shouting ‘Not my King’ while holding placards on Commonwealth Day

Angry anti-monarchy protestors surrounded the Westminister Abbey in London as the royals arrived during the annual Commonwealth Day service.

People shouted ‘Not my King’ as several of them also stood holding placards.

The incident happened while King Charles was attending the Abbey, as per the Mirror.

A video posted on Twitter by a group that is also called @NotmyKing shows several protestors as they shout the slogans.

This comes after a monarchy organisation known as Republic has earlier announced that they were going to plan a protest in the area as Charles arrived.

The group has also called the King´s coronation ceremony as a ‘pointless parade’ and stated that they intend to disrupt it as well.

“We are continuing a series of protests against the monarchy in the lead up to the coronation. Charles’s pointless parade will cost £50-100m and yet it is entirely unnecessary”, said Graham Smith from Republic

He added, “In light of recent arrests, we’re determined to get the message across that it’s ok to protest against the royals”.

___________________________________________________________

