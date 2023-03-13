OSCARS 2023: The full list of winners at the 95th Academy awards  

By Imran Khan • 13 March 2023 • 8:22

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2023 Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 12, was a big night for the cast and crew of the movie “Everything Everywhere at All at Once”, as the movie won seven awards.

Aside from winning the award for the best picture, the movie based around a sci-fi multiverse also won the title for best actress, best director, best-supporting actor, best supporting actress, best editing, and best original screenplay.

Michele Yeoh, who plays the main role in the film became the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for best actress.

During her acceptance speech at the 95th Academy Awards show, Yeoh said, “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities”.

Other actors from the film who also won included Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan.

Curtis took the award for best supporting actress, while Quan won the award for best-supporting actor.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the award for the best director for the film “Everything Everywhere at All at Once”. The duo also took the award for the best screenplay.

The award for the best actor went to Brendan Fraser, for his work on the film “The Whale”.

“Guillermo del Toro’s incredible film Pinocchio took the award for the best-animated feature film, while the best original song was won by the Indian Film RRR for “Naatu Naatu”.

The best adapted screenplay was won by Sarah Polley, for the film, “Women Talking”, as “All Quiet on the Western Front”, won the award for the Best international feature film

“Navalny” was awarded the best documentary during the ceremony, while the best documentary short film award went to“The Elephant Whisperers”

The award for the best cinematography was won by the film “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” bagged the title for best visual effects.

Ruth E. Carter, won the award for the best costume for her work on the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Whale also took home the award for the best makeup and hairstyle.

Best sound was won by Tom Cruises Top Gun:Mavrick, while the best original score was awarded to “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” also won the award for the best production design.

The award for the best animated short film went to “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

And finally, “An Irish Goodbye” won the award for the best live-action short film.

