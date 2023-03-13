Paraglider loses his life after crashing in the Granada municipality of Monachil

UPDATE: BBC confirms date for the return of Gary Linekar to Match of the Day  Close
By Chris King • 13 March 2023 • 20:12

Image of paraglider. Credit: Anton Watman/Shutterstock.com

A crash in the Granada municipality of Monachil claimed the life of a 35-year-old paraglider.

 

According to Emergencias Andalucia 112,  a 35-year-old man lost his life today, Monday, March 13, after suffering a fall while paragliding in the Granada municipality of Monachil.

The incident occurred a few minutes before midday. A member of the public placed an emergency call to the 112 switchboards. They informed the operator that they had observed a person falling from the sky while practicing paragliding in the Monachil takeoff area, near the road to Purche.

112 immediately deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil and Local Police to the location, along with an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre (CES), Infoca firefighting personnel were also dispatched.

Sources from the Guardia Civil and the health services confirmed that the paraglider was killed instantly by the fall. No further information has been released by the authorities regarding the circumstances under which the tragic event occurred.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

