Revellers to paint Cabo Roig green this St Patrick’s Day for charity

By Betty Henderson • 13 March 2023 • 10:51

Help at Home provides a range of services to elderly people in the community through funds raised at charity events and charity shops. Photo credit: Help At Home Costa Blanca Cabo Roig (via Facebook)

THE countdown is on for one of the most anticipated events of the year, St Patrick’s Day! This year, the celebrations are set to be bigger and better than ever before, as Cabo Roig’s strip gears up to host a fantastic day of fun and fundraising.

On Friday, March 17, from 3pm onwards, the strip will be transformed into a sea of green as locals and visitors come together to celebrate the Irish patron saint. There will be an array of activities on offer for all ages, including music, dancing, face painting, and plenty of family-friendly fun. And, of course, there will be no shortage of Guinness flowing as people come together to raise a glass to St Patrick!

What’s more, this year the festivities will also raise vital funds for Help at Home Costa Blanca. The charity, which provides support services to elderly residents and expatriates in the community, will be the main beneficiary of the funds raised throughout the day. Help at Home volunteers will be on hand, wearing official ID badges and collecting donations from generous revellers.

Help at Home added their excitement for the event saying, “Let’s paint the strip green and share the love for Help at Home”.