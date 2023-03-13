Royal chef who cooked for the younger King Charles III dead at 66

By Sarah Newton-John • 13 March 2023 • 19:43

Royal chef dies/Shutterstock Images

The late Queen’s chef who said he kept Diana “on the front pages” has died at the age of 66.

Graham Newbould worked at Buckingham Palace and on the Queen’s much-loved Royal Yacht Britannia from 1980 to 1982.

He then moved on to work for King Charles and Princess Diana at Kensington Palace for another four and a half years until 1987.

Once asked if he was responsible for Diana’s slim figure, he quipped how he was the one keeping Diana “on the front pages.”

His last job was cooking for the Duke of Bedford at Woburn Abbey.

The Michelin-star chef, from Wakefield, Yorkshire, also had a successful career at different establishments.

Unlike his parents, the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Newbould told how King Charles would not start the day with a cooked breakfast, but instead enjoyed ‘a glass of freshly squeezed orange or apple juice and a small bowl of fresh fruit salad.

He added: “Then he would have muesli with six different types of dried fruit, apricots, peaches, figs, plums, apples and pears, served with milk from the Royal Dairy at Windsor.

“He would then have granary toast with six different types of honey. He would cut his toast up and try a little bit of honey on each.”

Mr Newbould himself was married twice, having had a son and a daughter for his first marriage, and a son with his second wife, Heather.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.