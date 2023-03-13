Shamrock and Shop: La Florida Charity Fair returns for St Patrick’s Day

By Betty Henderson • 13 March 2023 • 11:11

La Florida Charity Fair offers a range of incredible goods from local businesses and is an opportunity to shop while supporting a great cause. Photo credit: La Florida Charity Fair (via Facebook)

GET ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in aid of a special cause! On Friday, March 17, the La Florida Charity Fair is back in Orihuela with an unmissable St Patrick’s edition.

The fair will be held from 12pm opposite the Abbey Tavern, between Waldermar and Arianaz Restaurants, and it promises to be an unforgettable day filled with shopping, entertainment, and community spirit.

The fair will be in full swing all afternoon with a variety of stalls selling everything from artisan produce and jewellery to clothing and health products. There will also be a selection of delicious baked treats for guests to indulge in.

As well as indulging in some retail therapy, guests can continue the St Patrick’s Day celebrations at The Abbey Tavern’s all-day party. The event features several live music acts, traditional Irish food and drinks. Each reveller will also receive a free themed hat.

La Florida Charity Fair takes place every fortnight and raises money for local charities. This St. Patrick’s Day edition will support the Little Pod Association, a charity that helps suffering animals in the local area.