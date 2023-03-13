The Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch membership exceeds 100

Although many of the Shipmates spend time between the UK and Spain, there were still an impressive 57 Shipmates in attendance.

The Royal Naval Association (RNA) offers Free Membership and is a UK Registered Charity 266982.

Although primarily founded for serving and retired Royal Naval personnel with the motto ‘Once Navy Always Navy’, it also welcomes all serving or retired military Veterans and civilians alike.

The local overseas branch in the Torrevieja area has a diverse mix of members, who are a friendly and engaging group of people who embrace their ethos of Comradeship, Loyalty, Patriotism & Unity while enjoying a variety of social events.

Why not join the fun? Contact Chairman, Tony Jenkins at [email protected], call: (+34) 693866709 or WhatsApp (+44) 7576117222.

Or just come along and meet them on the first Wednesday of each month at 5:00.PM at Lakeview Bar & Restaurant, Calle Toledo 16, Ciudad Quesada, 03170, Alicante.

