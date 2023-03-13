Two million subsidised Renfe multi-journey tickets already issued throughout Spain

This is double the funds it was allocated in 2018, to strengthen infrastructures, improve mobility, decarbonise cities and help facilitate access to housing.

The Minister for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sanchez, confirmed: “This government is allocating all the necessary resources to help those who need it most in the most difficult times.”

“We are aware that by transforming our transport system, we are transforming Spain, and by investing in housing, we are improving the lives of Spaniards and kickstarting business activity.”

Raquel added: “For those who say that the measures are not helping, two facts: in Seville, almost 87,000 passes have been purchased across the Cercanías, Media Distancia and Avant services since 1 January 2023. This figure is increasing to almost 280,000 multi-journey tickets throughout Andalusia.”

“In total, Andalusia has issued more than 271,000 free local Cercanias and conventional regional Media Distancia passes (over 83,000 in Seville).”

