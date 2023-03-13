Wagner recruitment effort now includes high school boys

By Sarah Newton-John • 13 March 2023 • 19:07

Russian soldiers/Shutterstock Images

The UK Ministry of Defense believes that the head of the Wagner Group mercenary organization, Yevgeni Prigozhin’s ongoing disputes with Moscow have caused him to lose access to prisons, the agency’s main source of fighting men. Information about Wagner has already been distributed in Russian secondary schools.

UK Ministry of Defence tweeted: “In recent days, masked Wagner recruiters also gave career talks in Moscow high schools, distributing questionnaires entitled ‘application of a young warrior’ to collect the contact details of interested pupils.”

The relationship between Prigozhin and senior Russian Defense ministry officials have soured in recent weeks, with the Wagner leader claiming Putin has cut him off after repeated requests for ammunition and publicly protested delays in supplies to the front.

The British Defense Intelligence service says it is “very likely” that Prigozhin will focus recruitment efforts among free Russian citizens, including schools.

Recruitment in schools also took place in Germany in World War II.

Wagner had been promising pardons to prisoners who signed up to fight in Ukraine, but the UK MoD says about half of those prisoners already deployed “have likely become casualties.”

“The new initiatives are unlikely to make up for the loss of the convict recruit pipeline,” the MoD concludes.

