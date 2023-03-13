By Chris King • 13 March 2023 • 18:15

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov with Vladimir Putin. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

Ramzan Kadyrov did not look like a man suffering from alleged kidney poisoning as he met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today, Monday, March 12. He was at the Kremlin to deliver his report on the current situation in Chechnya. Recent reports claimed that Kadyrov was suffering from kidney poisoning but in the video of their meeting, he appeared to be in good health.



A video recording of their meeting was posted on Kadyrov’s official Telegram channel where he wrote: “I met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I reported on the socio-economic situation in the region, the results of the past year, and how we are coping despite the sanctions pressure”.

“I informed Vladimir Vladimirovich that all the main sectors of the economy are successfully developing, housing construction is growing, social problems are being solved, and unemployment is falling. Regional projects are being actively implemented in the region”.

“The Chechen Republic is at the forefront of the national projects ‘Safe and Quality Roads’, ‘Ecology’, ‘Education’, and social pre-gasification. The republic’s capital is the leader among the regions in terms of the quality of the urban environment, and for the first time it has won the All-Russian competition ‘Best Municipal Practice'”.

“Grozny has also been recognized as the best city for entrepreneurship. And we will continue to do our best for the further successful development of the region”.

With his characteristic laconicism, Vladimir noted the role of the Chechen people in the region’s achievements. He stressed that much has been done not only in social and economic development but also in strengthening the spiritual component of society”.

“The President of the country repeatedly expressed his respect for the Chechen people. It’s worth a lot! On behalf of all Chechens, I sincerely thank Vladimir Vladimirovich for the close attention, substantial assistance and support rendered to the region all these years, and also for the fact that it is only thanks to him that peace and order have reigned in the Chechen Republic!”.

“Each resident of the region today understands the importance of what is going on in our country and fully supports the course of our national leader. And each of us is ready to do the utmost of our power and ability to do everything possible to achieve the set goals and tasks”.

“I am deeply grateful to the Commander-in-Chief for his high appreciation of the actions of the Chechen fighters, the trust placed in us and his close attention to all the issues of concern. I am sure that each of the soldiers today is happy to hear warm words of gratitude from the head of our large and strong state, Russia”.

The video footage of the meeting in Moscow was also posted on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. He added his own sub-titles to explain what he interpreted as being said between the two leaders.

Accompanying the video, he wrote: “Kadyrov met with Putin to tell him how great Chechnya republic is doing and how much it supports the ‘special military operation. Note two things: – how tightly Putin grips the table (and his facial expression) – the font size on Kadyrov’s notes”.

Kadyrov met with Putin to tell him how great Chechnya republic is doing and how much it supports the "special military operation" Note two things:

– how tightly Putin grips the table (and his facial expression)

– the font size on Kadyrov's notes. pic.twitter.com/Sjhoy9bmQ6 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 13, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.