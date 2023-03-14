100X Meme Coins compared: Shiba Inu vs DigiToads – Which will prevail?

By EWN • 14 March 2023 • 14:00

Meme coins have emerged in tandem with the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies. Although most of these coins are inspired by internet jokes, their potential grows daily and has already spawned a few millionaires. In the meme coin market, the two emerging, popular contenders are Shiba Inu and DigiToads. Let’s discuss which will be the better long-term option for investors.

Shiba Inu Analysis

Shiba Inu, the self-proclaimed “Dogecoin Killer,” was launched in August 2020 and has since grown in popularity to become one of the most traded cryptocurrencies. Its popularity and price skyrocketed in 2021, partly thanks to its listing on major exchanges and approvals from high-profile individuals such as Elon Musk. Shiba Inu’s market capitalisation exceeds $7 billion, and it is among the top 50 cryptocurrencies in the world.

Yet, a new meme coin called DigiToads is gaining popularity and could threaten the current market leaders. DigiToads’ innovative strategy in the cryptocurrency market is one of the main reasons it stands out from the crowd. DigiToads is not just another token for speculation; it’s a meme coin designed to improve users’ lives in various ways.

The project aims to be one of the largest meme tokens alongside Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Dogelon Mars and one of the largest P2E tokens alongside The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Decentraland, and GALA.

DigiToads has its metaverse Swamp and a one-of-a-kind Web3 game in which players can buy toad-themed NFTs as pets, raise them, train them for combat, and compete for leadership.

Whoever finishes in the top 25% of the leaderboard proportionally gets 50% of the prize fund accumulated through in-game asset purchases. Also, the rest of the players receive 10% of the prize pool even if they do not rank in the top positions.

With the introduction of monthly on-chain trading contests, DigiToads is also dedicated to raising the trading volume. Every month, one community member is awarded Platinum Toad, which provides them 1/12 remote access to the treasury and 10% of the earnings they generate from trading.

DigiToads VS Shiba Inu: Which will prevail in the meme coin market?

While comparing Shiba Inu and DigiToads, it is clear that they take very different approaches to the meme coin industry. DigiToads emphasises fostering a sense of community among its users, supporting charitable activities, and rewarding its holders, while Shiba Inu prioritises quick price growth and trading volume. Furthermore, TOADS is a deflationary token, with 2% of every transaction continuously burned. While SHIB has many burning processes of its own, the token’s quantity of 1 quadrillion SHIB makes it challenging for token to raise in value.

Shiba Inu has achieved great popularity as a result of its affiliation with Dogecoin and has also received the support of notable persons. Nevertheless, it’s prone to market instability because it lacks a defined vision and depends on speculations. In contrast, DigiToads has a well-defined strategy for the future and is focused on practical applications, including P2E gaming, NFT staking, and charity.

The bottom line

While Shiba Inu and other meme currencies may currently dominate the market, DigiToads is swiftly emerging as a powerful contender because of its innovative features and benefits. With its community-centric approach, charitable component, engaging new web3 game, and deflationary mechanism, DigiToads has the potential to become one of the most popular meme tokens on the market.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

