A decade in the making: Andy Murray and Jack Draper go head-to-head

By Betty Henderson • 14 March 2023 • 15:31

English young tennis talent Jack Draper embraces Scottish superstar Andy Murray after beating him in Indiana Wells. Photo credit: Jack Draper (via Instagram)

TEN years after rising tennis star Jack Draper sat on the sidelines watching Andy Murray in action on the court as an 11-year-old, the pair met in the ATP Tour in California on Monday, March 13 with the Englishman coming out on top.

The atmosphere was charged as the two British tennis players took to the court in an epic sporting clash at the BNP Paribas Open, an opening stage of the ATP Circuit. The 21-year-old British tennis sensation stunned fans and experts alike on Monday night with his brilliant performance against fellow countryman, Andy Murray.

Draper proved that he was a force to be reckoned with, defeating the legendary Murray 7-6(6), 6-2 to book his place in the next round. It was a remarkable achievement for the rising star, who had already beaten Daniel Evans in the second round and showcased his potential in the ATP circuit.

Draper’s win was anything but easy. In the first set, Murray had a set point at 6-5, but Draper saved it with a clutch ace, then went on to win the set in a tiebreak. From there, he turned on the style, winning the second set 6-2 before sealing the match with a double fault from Murray, breaking him for the third time in the match.