By Imran Khan • 14 March 2023 • 17:44

Andrew Tate loses another appeal for release from prison in Romania Image by LCV Shutterstock.com

A Romanian court has denied another appeal by influencer Andrew Tate for his release from detention

Former kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate has yet again lost another appeal to be released from prison in Romania.

The British-US citizen made the appeal in Bucharest against a decision made by a judge on February 21, to further detain him for 30 more days, as per Sky News.

Following the rejection he will further remain in prison until at least March 29, after he was arrested in December 2022 over allegations of sexual assault, exploitation, organised crime, and human trafficking.

The most recent rejection by the court to suspend his detention is the fourth time Tata made the request for his release.

Tata took to Twitter and made a post before the hearing that said, “If you want a life people will aspire for, you’ll need to be prepared to defend it.”

If you want a life people will aspire for, You’ll need to be prepared to defend it. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 14, 2023

Following the hearing, a spokesperson for Tate said, “We are disappointed in this outcome as we had high hopes to see Andrew reunited with his family. His legal team will be appealing this decision within the 48hr time frame”.

