Anything is paw-sible: Why investing in the early stages of Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Dogetti is a promising addition to your wallet

By EWN • 14 March 2023 • 10:00

Meme coins have quickly become a popular and lucrative cryptocurrency for savvy investors. Catching top-dog crypto coins in the ICO stages is a great way to buy at a low price and receive the early benefits and bonuses these coins have to offer. Here are the top meme coins laying down the paw and shaking up the blockchain in 2023: Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and the new presale coin, Dogetti (DETI).

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: The Doges Play Hard Ball

Dogecoin (DOGE) is THE original meme coin. Initially a joke, this cryptocurrency quickly became a favourite amongst investors and rose from less than 0.0001 USD to over 0.70 USD. Dogecoin’s rise to fame, value and power can be attributed to the clever and ubiquitous nature of being a relatable meme. At its highest point, Dogecoin has reached an increase of more than 70,000%! With the support of business mogul Elon Musk and his reign over various social platforms like Twitter, Doge continues to rank as a big hitter amongst leading cryptocurrencies on the market today.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is, respectfully, the world’s 2nd largest meme coin on the market and is often referred to as “the Dogecoin killer” as its value has risen, competing neck and neck with Dogecoin. SHIB’s potential to take over as the “top Doge” becomes more apparent as one of crypto’s biggest investors, the ETH whale “BlueWhale0073” has purchased several hundred BILLION in Shiba Inu’s coin in the last week at a total of 542 billion SHIB in a matter of 6 days. According to the CoinMarketCap service, SHIB has risen by 4.22% in the last 24 hours.

Imagine, if you had invested as little as $20 to $100 in Dogecoin or Shiba Inu early on, the profits you would have made this week would have been tremendous! It’s true that the trajectory of a coin is unpredictable, but investing from its presale or early launch proves to be beneficial and is crucial to the longevity of your profit and crypto portfolio.

Dogetti: The Newest Doge Hitting the Blockchain

Speaking of promising pre-sales, Dogetti (DETI) is a new mafia-themed meme coin that has hit the ground running with a twist on the classic Doge meme. Dogetti’s creators have invested much care and time into developing a coin that promises to deliver both an entertaining and practical approach to cryptocurrency and community building. Powered by the open-source blockchain Ethereum, the coin’s Dogettiswap platform ensures fast, secure, and decentralised transactions for its holders.

Dogetti’s non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are an important addition to the family-orientated mentality of this coin and are an additional benefit for potential growth. These mafia-themed pups can be created through Dogetti’s safe and secure breeding system, allowing holders to create their own and trade with other investors.

Investing in the early presale of coins like Dogetti with popular features can potentially earn you massive gains when the currency is eventually listed on major exchanges. The coin is currently offering investors a 25% bonus on all purchases with the promo code WISEGUY25 during its presale stage.

Don’t miss out on the chance to purchase a promising coin with the possibility of prosperity! Dogetti is growing fast and is preparing to conclude its first stage of presale! This is a chance to buy in before the price goes up permanently.

To conclude

Investing in presale meme coins can be a real bone-us to your portfolio. Researching before investing is essential to know how to make the most of your investments. Check out a coins’ Whitepapers to become savvy on cryptocurrency and how to manage your wallet.

For links to find out more about Dogetti’s coin, click below.

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido