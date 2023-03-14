As the Crypto market stalls, Avalanche (AVAX) and Aptos (APT) Dip while TMS Network (TMSN) shoots for the moon in it‘s pre-sale

By EWN • 14 March 2023 • 12:28

Cryptocurrencies closed out February largely unhinged as an enthusiastic rally to start 2023 stalled in the year’s second month. Crypto giants such as Bitcoin and Ether dropped 6.8% and 7.3% over the last seven days, respectively, losing a significant chunk of their gains from the first five weeks of 2023.

Among the top performers of 2023, Avalanche (AVAX) and Aptos (APT) also faced significant dips, while TMS Network (TMSN) continues to make waves in its pre-sale, having already raised $2 million in its private seed sale (in incubator fund).

The start of the week also marked cryptos’ decoupling from traditional finance indexes, with the correlation between bitcoin and the S&P 500 falling more than 50%. This article will take a closer look at what this means for the crypto market and how the market stall will affect companies such as Avalanche (AVAX), Aptos (APT), and TMS Network (TMSN).

TMS Network (TMSN)

Everyone’s heard about the impressive seed sale, and there’s been a lot of noise, but what exactly is TMNS Network (TMSN)?

TMS Network (TMSN) is an all-in-one, decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum aiming to change traditional trading. TMS Network (TMSN) eliminates the need for centralized middlemen by using the power of decentralized technology. This lets traders take matters into their own hands by taking control of their assets and trading on their own terms.

TMS Network (TMSN) addresses the most urgent problems in the current trading environment, such as high trading costs, price inconsistency, price manipulation, transaction delays, and bad trading experience.

They provide traders with educational resources and tools – including training videos, webinars, and guides – to help them develop their knowledge and skills, make well-informed decisions, and execute trades confidently.

TMS Network (TMSN) also gives traders access to a wide range of asset classes – including cryptocurrency, equities, FX, and CFDs – while making use of state-of-the-art security measures to ensure the safety and security of traders’ assets and transactions.

Investor confidence is evident with the seed purchase, and the market has followed suit.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is a next-gen blockchain platform allowing users to create, run, and manage decentralized finance applications. The Avalanche (AVAX) platform offers fast transaction speeds and scalability.

Avalanche (AVAX) tokens allow holders to get rewards by providing staking, liquidity, or running a validator node. Avalanche (AVAX) employs a decentralized autonomous organization to make decisions about the network, currently priced at $14.52 per AVAX.

Aptos (APT)

Aptos (APT) is a scalable layer-1 proof-of-stake blockchain that uses the Move programming language and promises increased reliability, usability, and security. The Aptos (APT) genesis took place on October 12, 2022, with its mainnet, “Aptos Autumn” being launched on October 17, 2022.

The Aptos blockchain has been in the headlines since its launch for both positive and negative reasons – with the crypto community backlashing Aptos (APT) for being centralized and heavily venture capital-backed with no transparent tokenomics.

Regardless, Aptos (APT) has enjoyed great popularity among the crypto community, having had a strong social media presence ever since its genesis, with over 365k Twitter followers. It has proved to be a strong contender in the race among layer-1 blockchains and is a force to be reckoned with in 2023.

Conclusion

Taking into account the current market environment and the state of uncertainty that it brings for investors, out of Avalanche (AVAX), Aptos (APT), and TMS Network (TMSN), TMS Network (TMSN) looks by far the best bet.

It has the highest utility-to-price ratio, and its blockchain technology is the most advanced and efficient. Its platform also offers more use cases than the other two coins, and it has more potential to increase in value over time and provide long-term gains, making it impossible to ignore for future investors.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

