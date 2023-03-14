Average price of electricity in Spain more than DOUBLES on Tuesday, March 14

By Chris King • 14 March 2023 • 0:27

Image of electricity meter. Credit: Jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

On Tuesday, March 14, the average price of electricity in Spain increases by 66.97 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will increase by 66.97 per cent on Tuesday, March 14, compared to today, Monday 13. Specifically, it will stand at €61.51/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €61.51/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s cheapest time will be between the hours of 3am and 4am, at €2.36/MWh, while the most expensive will be between 8pm and 9pm, at €179.84/MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €0/MWh is added to this pool price for the 16th consecutive day. It must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

The average accumulated monthly price of electricity until March 14 stands at €100.43/MWh. That is €33 less than the €133.36/MWh of the same period in February.

