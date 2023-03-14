Bangladesh whitewash England with stunning 3-0 victory in T20 Series Finale

By Betty Henderson • 14 March 2023 • 15:43

Bangladesh National Cricket team receives a cheque after beating England with a stunning victory to close the T20 Series. Photo credit: Bangladesh Tigers (via Instagram)

In a thrilling conclusion to the T20 series, Bangladesh pulled off an incredible 3-0 clean sweep against a stunned England side on Tuesday, March 14 in Mirpur, Pakistan.

Despite looking in control at 100-1 while chasing 159, the pressure mounted on England’s middle order after the fall of Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan in consecutive balls in the 14th over. The hosts’ well-handled conditions and smart running between the wickets put England on the back foot early on.

The defeat caps off England’s winter on a sour note, but it still marks their joint most successful winter of all time with 14 wins across all formats. The highs came from their T20 World Cup triumph in November and an excellent Test Series win in Pakistan, while the lows included the anti-climactic ODI series against Australia that followed the World Cup and this Bangladesh defeat at the end of the winter season.

England looks to regroup ahead of a packed summer season including a one-off Test against Ireland followed by an exciting Ashes contest. Despite the disappointment in Bangladesh, England will be hoping to bounce back.