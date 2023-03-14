Big Eyes Coin launches its 300% Loot Boxes bonus: Has a newer Dogecoin and Shiba Inu been established?

By EWN • 14 March 2023 • 10:15

Meme coins have created a craze of anticipation for their future! Big Eyes Coin (BIG), with one of the largest crypto presales in history, has introduced the Vault Pin 300, where you can receive 300% extra worth of free loot boxes! Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have become the most popular meme coins, whilst they watch Big Eyes Coin in awe. Read on to learn about the three memes’ exciting characteristics and why they may have a bright future!

Big Eyes meows in the market

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a prevalent meme coin with a cat theme. We are now living in a time when cats are receiving the attention they deserve, which is purr-fect! In addition to its decentralisation, they reduce tax fees when trading. With its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, Big Eyes Coin is also environmentally friendly. The mechanism necessitates a lower mining process, which reduces the carbon footprint. Big Eyes Coin supports charities that help our ocean maintain its sustainability! They’re committed to putting 5% of their assets in a charity wallet to be donated later. It’s cat-tastic to find a meme coin that supports charitable causes.

To commemorate its achievements, Big Eyes Coin is offering a free 300% bonus on loot boxes when purchasing a minimum of $100 of loot boxes or tokens. It’s the biggest Big Eyes offer! Use ‘Vault Pin 300’ to claim your reward. You can buy your Big Eyes Coin here.

Dogecoin Barks at Other Cryptos

The adventure begins with Dogecoin (DOGE), the first meme coin to hit the market! Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer considered creating a Bitcoin (BTC) parody. As a result, they launched Dogecoin in 2013. Investors were captivated by its amusing background and its Shiba Inu dog logo. Because of this, its overall net worth soared! More advancement was made when Elon Musk tweeted his support for the coin! Dogecoin’s history has resulted in a strong and welcoming community. In addition, Dogecoin functions as a proof-of-work consensus mechanism, a similar approach to thousands of cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin is now the most prominent meme coin as well as one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. Investing may lead you to a potential profit, whilst joining a devoted community.

Shiba Inu’s Urge to Rise

Dogecoin (DOGE) has had a feud with Shiba Inu (SHIB) since its inception! Shiba Inu, also known as ‘the Dogecoin killer,’ was created by the anonymous ‘Ryoshi’ in August 2020. It is decentralised and based on Ethereum (ETH), with a proof-of-work consensus mechanism. They are, however, pushing for proof-of-stake, similar to Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which makes transactions faster, cheaper, and also being eco-friendly. Shiba Inu is committed to rescuing Shiba Inu dogs through collaborating with the Shiba Inu Rescue Association.

As a result of their uniqueness, Shiba Inu has risen to become the market’s second-largest meme coin, only to be behind Dogecoin. When investing in this cryptocurrency, you could potentially benefit and save Shiba Inu dogs.

The Three Memes

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is regularly growing, indicating that it will be a successful cryptocurrency when it has officially launched! Dogecoin (DOGE) prioritises community support and making each user feel included. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is successfully experimenting with robust ideas, such as its soon-to-be consensus mechanism and Shiba Inu dog support. We’re left to wonder where the three meme coins will go!

For All Things Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido