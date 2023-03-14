Bitcoin increases by 8.70% despite US downturn last week—A Positive news for Dogetti and Lido DAO

By EWN • 14 March 2023 • 10:30

Last week, Coinbase reported that about 45% of South Koreans interviewed by Pharos Labs (Kratos) and Coinness forecasted a rise in Bitcoin for the week. While the rise took some time to show—and which the US economy’s downturn has a lot to do with—their predictions have, nevertheless, turned out to be true.

According to CoinMarketCap.com, Bitcoin has seen an 8.7% upsurge over the weekend, with a current price of $22,389.23. The rise in Bitcoin prices suggests increased awareness and confidence in the overall cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, it positively affects alternative coins (altcoins), like Dogetti and Lido DAO, in that it implies that old and new investors have a better grasp of the capabilities of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin rises by about 8.70%

The basic principle in Economics implies that if the demand for goods or services outstrips supply, prices increase. When supply exceeds demand, prices drop. This fundamental rule paints a great picture of how the crypto market is at play following news of major US-based banks, Silvergate and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), throwing in the towel.

The announcement of Silvergate bank’s collapse on March 4, Silicon Valley Bank’s tumble on March 10, and Signature Bank’s failure a couple of days after activated alarm bells in the crypto world. As such, crypto holders have been investing and trading their assets to avoid the gushing market.

American-based news channel CNBC notes that Bitcoin’s price on Thursday was at its peak since mid-August last year, following records of decreasing prices or volumes over the infamous crypto winter. The rise of Bitcoin (BTC) prices may also signal that the waves of shocking news in the FinTech environment have begun to die down and are settling in as a result.

Dogetti and Lido DAO rises as a result

In the wake of US regulatory impositions and news of crypto-friendly banks collapsing, the crypto market is seeing a significant shift (led by Bitcoin) to altcoins, says Bitbank’s Japanese crypto analyst Yuya Hasegawa.

Considering how cryptocurrencies are seen as a commodity, crypto holders who have been trading to avoid potential interest hikes due to regulatory policies implemented by US authorities are also considering altcoins, including Lido DAO (LDO) and Dogetti.

Like a contagion, following Bitcoin’s upsurge, Lido DAO is up 20.78% in the last 24 hours, with a current price of $2.55. Similarly, Dogetti, an up-and-coming mafia-themed meme coin, is at a 4.30% price increase, with a token price of $0.000291.

Dogetti Is 100% Secured!

Expounding on the recent Bitcoin upsurge, Dogetti (DETI), which is in its second presale stage, is seeing a whopping $542,498 raised funds. Great news for coin lovers and those that wish to diversify their financial assets to escape the current and future economic downturn.

Additionally, Dogetti is audited by well-reputed crypto security leaders and partners, including Solidity Finance, Coinsult, Soken, and SolidProof. The audits conducted by these firms demonstrate just another positive aspect of Dogetti. As a result, you’re assured that entrusting your assets to DETI will be your best decision yet.

Be in the loop on Dogetti’s recent wins via the links below:

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido