By Chris King • 14 March 2023 • 23:28

'Medical incident on football pitch' in Scotland sees 15-year-old schoolboy collapse and die

A 15-year-old schoolboy collapsed and died in the city of Edinburgh in Scotland following a ‘medical incident on a football pitch’.

A 15-year-old schoolboy has died following a medical incident at Forrester High School, in Edinburgh, Scotland, this afternoon, Tuesday, March 14. He reportedly collapsed just before 3pm while playing football. Despite the best efforts made by paramedics who arrived at the scene to revive him, he passed away.

“On Tuesday, March 14, police were called to a report of a 15-year-old boy having collapsed on Broomhouse Road. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal”, said a Police Scotland spokesperson.

A memorial service for members of the public has been arranged at St David’s Broomhouse Parish Church, which tweeted: “Following the difficult circumstances earlier today, the church will be open tonight, 2000-2100 (8pm-9pm) for quiet reflection and the opportunity to light a candle. All are welcome”. as reported by mirror.co.uk.

