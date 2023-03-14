By Chris King • 14 March 2023 • 0:02
Multiple injuries after pickup truck ploughs into pedestrians in Canadian town of Amqui, Quebec
As reported by Quebec provincial police, multiple people were injured today, Monday, March 13, after a pickup truck rammed into a group of pedestrians. The incident occurred just after 3pm local time in the Canadian town of Amqui in Quebec, with some of the victims said to be critical.
Specifically, the event took place on Saint-Benoit Boulevard, in front of the La Captive microbrewery. There has been no official report of the number of people hurt but a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec confirmed that some suffered life-threatening injuries.
The number of injured is known to exceed six because Amqui hospital issued a code orange according to Gilles Turmel, a spokesperson for the local health authority. A code orange is only put in place when there are six or more admissions from one incident.
An investigation has been launched to determine the full facts surrounding the incident and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested. At the time of the event, traffic in both directions on Saint-Benoit Boulevard was halted by the authorities, as reported by cbc.ca.
“My heart is with the people of Amqui, Quebec today. As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I’m keeping everyone affected in my thoughts. And to the first responders: Thank you for acting quickly, courageously, and professionally”, tweeted the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.
My heart is with the people of Amqui, Quebec today. As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I’m keeping everyone affected in my thoughts. And to the first responders: Thank you for acting quickly, courageously, and professionally.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2023
My heart is with the people of Amqui, Quebec today. As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I’m keeping everyone affected in my thoughts. And to the first responders: Thank you for acting quickly, courageously, and professionally.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2023
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.