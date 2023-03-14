By Chris King • 14 March 2023 • 0:02

Multiple injuries after pickup truck ploughs into pedestrians in Canadian town of Amqui, Quebec

A pickup truck that rammed into pedestrians in the Canadian town of Amqui in Quebec left multiple people injured.

As reported by Quebec provincial police, multiple people were injured today, Monday, March 13, after a pickup truck rammed into a group of pedestrians. The incident occurred just after 3pm local time in the Canadian town of Amqui in Quebec, with some of the victims said to be critical.

Specifically, the event took place on Saint-Benoit Boulevard, in front of the La Captive microbrewery. There has been no official report of the number of people hurt but a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec confirmed that some suffered life-threatening injuries.

The number of injured is known to exceed six because Amqui hospital issued a code orange according to Gilles Turmel, a spokesperson for the local health authority. A code orange is only put in place when there are six or more admissions from one incident.

An investigation has been launched to determine the full facts surrounding the incident and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested. At the time of the event, traffic in both directions on Saint-Benoit Boulevard was halted by the authorities, as reported by cbc.ca.

“My heart is with the people of Amqui, Quebec today. As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I’m keeping everyone affected in my thoughts. And to the first responders: Thank you for acting quickly, courageously, and professionally”, tweeted the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

