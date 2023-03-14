By Imran Khan • 14 March 2023 • 14:50

BREAKING: Police in Spain find a dead body inside a van during routine checks in Barcelona Image by VideoBCN Shutterstock.com

Officials have arrested multiple suspects after a dead body was found in Barcelona inside a van

Investigations have been started by the police in Spain after a dead body was found inside a van in Barcelona during a route check on the road.

According to El Periodico, Mossos d’Esquadra found a body in the boot of a van in Barcelona on Thursday, March 9.

Police said that “the lifeless body of a man was discovered after officers stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Via Augusta and Avinguda Diagonal at around 11 pm”.

Three men who were also inside the van were immediately arrested.

An official statement stated that the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of the Catalan police has taken over the investigation of the incident.

Several people have also been arrested related to the death of a person who has not been identified yet.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, as the Police stated that further results are awaited.

___________________________________________________________