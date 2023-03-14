By Imran Khan • 14 March 2023 • 13:21

BREAKING: Police in Spain start urgent search for British woman after she vanished in Tenerife with her two dogs Image: SOS Desaparecidos

An urgent search has been launched by the Police in Spain after a 60-year-old British woman has been missing for nearly a week in Tenerife

According to official reports, Kate Barley was with her two dogs in the municipality of Adeja, when she disappeared.

SOS Desaparecidos, Spain´s missing person’s platform has stated that her case has been described as urgent, in an alert posted on their website.

The Policia Nacional in Tenerife has described her as a British national.

Kate was last sighted on Wednesday, March 8, and reportedly drives a white smart car.

The details provided by the police describe her as “5ft 7 tall, with long straight blonde hair and blue eyes”.

Police also stated that “She uses graduated glasses, has a foreign accent and drives a white Smart Bianca with the number-plate 6274 KDL”.

A second appeal was then launched which has been marked ‘Urgent’, stating that she vanished on her birthday, adding, “Kate, 60, was accompanied by her two dogs, a white Yorkshire and a beige Chihuahua”, as per SOS Canarias.

Police have yet to confirm as to who had alerted them about her disappearance.

A spokesperson for the Policia Nacional cited by the Mirror said that “he was unable to offer any more information on the police work that was being done at this stage although it is understood that as part of standard protocol, officers will have checked out places like hospitals”.

