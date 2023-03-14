By Imran Khan • 14 March 2023 • 18:04

BREAKING: Shocking discovery after dismembered body found inside a waste plant in Valencia Photo by IvanB Photo Shutterstock.com

Police in Spain launch investigation after dismembered remains of a body were found at a waste plant in Valencia

Plant operators in Valencia, Spain were shocked after discovering a dismembered body that was found inside a waste plant in Spain.

According to La Vanguardia, the Guardia Civil has not launched an operation after they were informed about the human remains on Tuesday, March 14.

An official statement said that “Workers at the waste treatment plant in the Valencian town of Algimia d’Alfara found the dismembered remains of a human body on Tuesday”.

It added, “the Guardia Civil Homicide Department has launched an investigation into the violent death”

As per the police, the remains were found in the early hours of the morning and the plant was immediately shut down until specialists from the Benemérita and court personnel arrived on the scene.

Officials stated that the remains have already been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Valencia for examination.

The plant where the body was found is located in the north of the Valencian province and treats waste from the regions of Camp de Morvedre, Alto Palancia and Plana Baixa.

It also processes part of the waste from La Safor, Vall d’Albaida, Costera, Canal de Navarrés and Cofrents-Aiora.

___________________________________________________________

