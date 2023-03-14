British police accused of violence against women in what are called ‘staggering’ figures by Women’s Aid

By Sarah Newton-John • 14 March 2023 • 11:46

Police accused of hurting women/Shutterstock Images

National Police Chief’s Council figures released Tuesday March 14 reveal more than 1,500 UK police officers are accused of violence against women in six months. Less than 1 per cent have been sacked.

Overall, 1,483 unique allegations were reported against 1,539 police officers, or 0.7% of the workforce. There were 1,177 cases of alleged police-perpetrated violence, including sexual harassment and assault, reported between October 2021 and April 2022, according to data from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

Just over half the cases, 653 (55%), were conduct matters, which are usually raised by a colleague within the force. The remaining cases, 524 (45%), were complaints from the public.

Almost two-thirds of the complaints from the public were about the use of force, for example handcuffing or arrest, while 9% concerned harassing behaviour, 6% related to assault and 5% abuse of position for a sexual purpose.

For the conduct allegations, 48% concerned discreditable conduct carried outside working hours, while 19% related to sexual assault, 13% to sexual harassment and 6% to abuse of position for a sexual purpose.

The deputy chief constable Maggie Blyth, the National Police Chiefs’ Council coordinator for violence against women and girls, said she wanted to see more officers investigated, disciplined and sacked for crimes and misconduct against women and girls.

She said the figures “reinforce the urgency and importance of our current mission to lift the stones and root abusers and corrupt individuals out of policing. The vast majority of officers and staff are professional and committed but I know it is shocking to hear about any potential predators in policing and that this can further shake fragile trust.”

She added that the data was from a year ago and therefore did not reflect work done over the past 18 months to identify wrongdoing, strengthen misconduct investigations and toughen sanctions. She said she hoped that future iterations would show “the impact of those changes”, including giving more women the confidence to report concerns.

The figures also shed light on the scale of violence against women and girls, which at more than half a million reported crimes represented 16% of all recorded crime from October 2021 and April 2022, with domestic abuse the most prevalent form.

Farah Nazeer, the chief executive of Women’s Aid, said the statistics revealed “the staggering scale of violence against women and girls” and had “deeply worrying implications for women’s already low levels of trust in the criminal justice system”.

She called on the government to increase oversight of the criminal justice response to female survivors of violence to hold police forces, crime commissioners, probation and the courts to account and achieve “desperately needed transformation”.

