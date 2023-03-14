By Imran Khan • 14 March 2023 • 15:37

Brits tragically drown in Maldives during dream holiday while swimming at hammerhead shark site. Image by Kest Travel World Shutterstock.com

Two men from the UK drowned during holiday in Maldives while swimming at a site famous for hammerhead sharks

Officials in Maldives have said that two men from the UK have tragically died during their holiday, while they were swimming near a popular hammerhead shark site

One of the men who was 46 years old and has not been named, drowned at the site which is located off the coast of Rasdhoo, as per the Mirror, while the other aged 65, also drowned around the same area.

Both the victims were reported dead after they reached the hospital.

The area where they drowned is famous for watching large schools of tropical fish, which can be spotted early in the morning.

The fish also then attract hammerhead sharks, as they are normally found in deeper waters around 196 feet (60 metres), which requires advanced training.

Only 17 cases of unprovoked attacks by hammerheads have been reported until now, with no human deaths to date.

As per the UK foreign office website, “Most visits to Maldives are trouble-free. The most common problems faced by visiting British nationals are lost and stolen passports, and swimming and diving related accidents.”

It adds, “The sea around the Maldives can have strong tidal currents and a number of tourists drown every year. You should always take local advice before entering the sea.”

___________________________________________________________

