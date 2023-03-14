Close House to Host International Series Golf Event in August

The $2 million tournament will be played from August 17-20 and represents the fifth stop on The International Series in 2023.

The International Series England made its debut last summer and was a landmark event for the International Series and Asian Tour as it marked the first time the Tour had staged an event in the United Kingdom.

Close House Managing Director, Jonathan Lupton, said: “Welcoming The International Series back to Northumberland for a second consecutive year is an exciting development.

“Having had the pleasure to visit the International Series Oman in February, it was fantastic to see the growth of the Series over the last year and we’re looking forward to working closely with the Asian Tour to create a memorable event in England.”

The Scott Macpherson-designed Lee Westwood Colt Course will be used for the tournament.

