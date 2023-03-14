By Imran Khan • 14 March 2023 • 17:09

Death threats sent to councillors who opposed expansion plans for Jeremy Clarkson´s farm Image by Featureflash Photo Agency Shutterstock.com

Extra security measures are being put in place before a hearing by West Oxfordshire District Council after death threats were sent to councillors opposing expansion plans for Jeremy Clarkson´s farm

A local council in the UK has revealed that death threats have been made against two people who opposed the expansion of Jeremy Clarkson´s Didly Squat farm.

According to the Mirror, the West Oxfordshire District Council has stated that they are “aware of malicious communications against an unnamed councillor and a member of the public”, who had opposed the plan for the farm’s expansion.

The council also stated that the threats were made after the Season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm aired on February 10

A hearing will be held by the planning inspector for Clarkson’s appeal against the refusal by the West Oxfordshire District Council to grant planning permission for the extention.

Clarkson is also reportedly challenging the decision of the council to close his restaurant.

In a statement released by the council, it said that “Unfortunately we have had to take safety precautions following a number of threats and abuse directed at councillors and local people since the airing of Season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm.

“This has included death threats and as a result we have had to consider a range of safety measures to protect councillors, staff and residents”.

“We understand people may not agree with decisions taken by the council but there is no place for threatening or abusive behaviour”.

“It damages the democratic process when people feel intimidated and do not feel safe to express the opinions they are entitled to.”

