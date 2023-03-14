Elche mourns tragic loss of promising young runner Fernando Ayala Collado

By Betty Henderson • 14 March 2023 • 13:19

Elche fell silent on Tuesday morning in memory of a young runner who tragically died during the city’s half marathon. Photo credit: Ajuntament d’Elx

TRAGEDY struck during the 50th anniversary edition of Elche Half Marathon, as a young and promising runner collapsed during the race and passed away shortly after on Sunday, March 12. Fernando Ayala Collado’s heartbreaking passing has left the entire community in shock.

In his memory, the City Council held a five minute silence on Tuesday, March 14 during the morning.

Elche City Mayor, Carlos González, expressed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the whole city, saying that the entire community was grieving for the young athlete and his loved ones. González added his thanks to emergency services who worked swiftly and tirelessly to try and revive the runner.

González added that the cause of the runner’s tragic death remained unknown, and that an autopsy would take place in due course.

Elche has a strong sports culture, and the loss of a talented runner like Fernando is a devastating moment for the whole community. The city is coming together to support each other during this difficult time, and to honor the memory of a young athlete whose legacy will not be forgotten.