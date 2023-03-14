Former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan ‘mentally prepared for arrest’ as battles rage outside his home

By Chris King • 14 March 2023 • 20:29

Image of former PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan. Credit: [email protected]

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan is locked inside his home, with his supporters battling the police outside as officers attempt to deliver an arrest summons to him.

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan is this evening, Tuesday, March 14, locked inside his home in Lahore in the country’s Punjab region. Outside, throngs of his supporters are engaged in running battles with police officers who are attempting to hand an arrest summons to the 70-year-old politician.

Speaking earlier today with Sky News, he told them that he was ‘mentally prepared for arrest’ should it come. He insisted that the police had already tried to arrest him on three previous occasions and were ‘very determined’.

The current government headed by Shahbaz Sharif has accused Khan of a variety of offences, including one of terrorism, along with those of illegally selling state gifts that he received during his term as PM, and of concealing his assets.

Since being overthrown after a vote of no-confidence in parliament last April, Khan has always maintained that the charges against him have been part of a plot by Sharif to discredit him.

“It feels like a huge operation is taking place to pick me up. The country has known me for 50 years as a cricketer, charity, and university. Someone like me is being treated like some little terrorist, that’s the amount of force outside”, he told the news outlet.

Khan has a fiercely loyal band of supporters who have stood by him since his fall from power. They are currently surrounding his property in an attempt to prevent the Pakistani police from gaining access. He posted a video message on social media this afternoon in which he urged his supporters to stand resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi and the rule of law.

My message to the nation to stand resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi & rule of law. pic.twitter.com/bgVuOjsmHG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2023

The exterior of Khan’s home resembled a battleground with reports from his PTI political party that the authorities even shelled his home. “They’re shelling Imran Khan’s house too, a leader who requested everyone to stay peaceful and patient. Democracy seems to be suspended in the country, no?”, read a tweet from the PTI.

Pakistan is turning to a battlefield as former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s supporters are opposing another attempt of police to arrest him. pic.twitter.com/2H8vN70Iqz — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 14, 2023

They’re shelling Imran Khan’s house too, a leader who requested everyone to stay peaceful and patient. Democracy seems to be suspended in the country, no? #زمان_پارک_پہنچو pic.twitter.com/nBuen0MYQc — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 14, 2023

Pakistan’s people showed brilliant support for their leader and remained absolutely peaceful! #زمان_پارک_پہنچو pic.twitter.com/IBRO0M64nx — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 14, 2023

