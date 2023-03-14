Investigation underway into tar spillage next to the Guadalhorce riverbed in Malaga

By Chris King • 14 March 2023 • 19:24

Image of tar spillage in by the Guadalhorce riverbed in Malaga. Credit: [email protected]

A tar spillage next to the Guadalhorce riverbed in the city of Malaga is being investigated by environmental officers from the Junta de Andalucia.

As confirmed by sources of the Andalucian administration, environmental officers from the Junta de Andalucia have located a tar spill at a point very close to the Guadalhorce riverbed as it passes through Malaga city.

The spill was located near the Los Chopos neighbourhood of Campanillas and its origin is an old tank that someone abandoned weeks ago on a path very close to the Vado del Guadalhorce, a very busy spot for hikers and athletes located next to the hyper-roundabout.

According to laopinioindemalaga.es, the chassis number of the tank and other efforts have allowed the environment officers to identify its last owner. It was apparently abandoned and detected at the same point a few weeks ago, although this person has not yet been located.

The sources indicated that the spill occurred yesterday, Monday, March 13, and that the investigators attribute it to someone’s attempt to remove the tank, since the agents, alerted by some individuals, found it overturned. Why the container was not evacuated earlier despite the threat it posed to the environment is yet to be explained.

Images disseminated through social networks by Andalimpia, a Malaga association formed by volunteers committed to the environment, allowed the matter to come to light. The photos and videos posted online show how the cistern, in poor condition and lying at the top of a slope, poured the tar. Sources of the association indicated that the images they have were taken between Monday and today, Tuesday 14.

“Unforgivable attack on the environment. This happened this afternoon and 092 was immediately notified for complaint and investigation”, Andalimpia posted on Facebook.

“We hope that the authorities will soon find the offenders and be punished for this environmental crime. Once again, and so that these things don’t happen again, we ask for more surveillance, control and sanctions to all people who go against nature. Polluting the Environment is a crime and should be prosecuted as such”, they added.

