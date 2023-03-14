Ireland and Sri Lanka mutually agree to replace ODI series with an additional Test

The previously advertised bilateral schedule saw the two sides playing a single Test and two One Day Internationals (ODIs), however, it was mutually agreed that the two ODIs would instead become a Test Match.

The tour dates will not change, with the scheduled arrival of the Irish squad being on April 9 and departure on April 29.

Richard Holdsworth, High-Performance Director at Cricket Ireland, said: “When we were approached by Sri Lanka Cricket about the possibility of a change to the schedule, our immediate thoughts were around our white-ball priority, given the potential 50-over World Cup qualification later this year still being a tangible outcome.”

He added: “Talking through our priorities and their priorities, we agreed to the late change given that the Test series is preceded by six white-ball matches in Bangladesh, and followed by three further ODIs after we return home.”

