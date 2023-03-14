By Sarah Newton-John • 14 March 2023 • 11:05

King Charles III puts his stamp on the garden-themed new Royal Mail collection. Image: Shutterstock.com/MarchinKadzioka

A new silhouette will appear on British stamps. For the first time in 56 years the Royal Mail will produce special stamps featuring King Charles III and a celebration of the nation’s favourite flowers.

Charles’s uncrowned profile, in silver and facing to the right in the top left hand corner, appears on a collection of 10 special stamps celebrating the nation’s favourite blooms.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “Britain is a nation of gardeners, and a love of flowers runs deep in our collective consciousness. His Majesty is known to be a passionate gardener and we are delighted that the first special stamps to feature his silhouette should be a celebration of some of the most popular flowers in British gardens.”

The delicate sweet pea – one of the late Queen’s favourite blooms – is among the chosen flowers, photographed in detail on a white background. Another celebrates the sunflower – also the national flower of Ukraine which has become a symbol of solidarity with the war-torn country.

The other flowers in the first-class set are a purple iris, a pink lily, a fuchsia, an orange-red tulip, a dark pink peony, a bright orange nasturtium, a pale pink rose and a light purple-tinted dahlia.

The creation of the King’s silhouette was a collaboration between illustrator Andrew Davidson, Royal Mail’s head of design and editorial and Marcus James, and Ian Chilvers, from design agency Atelier Works.

Unlike Queen Elizabeth II‘s famous silhouette, the King is not depicted wearing a laurel wreath. Royal Mail said the debut was a significant milestone in British philatelic history.

The late Queen’s silhouette – with her laurel wreath – has featured on special stamps since 1966.

An updated design by David Gentleman was used from 1968, adapted from Mary Gillick’s original cameo portrait of the monarch used on coins.

The final set using the Queen’s image was unveiled last month in honour of the 100th anniversary of steam locomotive the Flying Scotsman.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.