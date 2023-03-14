Next House Almeria: Your real estate advisor for buying and selling in Almeria Province

By Laura Kemp • 14 March 2023 • 17:51

With Next House Almeria, you are never just a client. Experts in helping people to buy and sell in the province of Almeria and the surrounding areas, connecting people with properties is what they do.

Buying property with Next House Almeria

Looking to buy a property in Almeria Province? Let Next House Almeria lead your search

With its beautiful coastline, rich history and easy access to schools, restaurants and shops, the province of Almeria is a favourite for Brits and other nationalities moving to Spain.

However, the housing market in Spain can be difficult to navigate, particularly if your Spanish isn’t up to scratch and you are unsure of the legalities and paperwork. That’s where Next House Almeria comes in. The experienced and professional agents will listen to your needs and requirements and only select properties that match you best.

What requirements do I need to consider when purchasing a property with Next House Almeria?

The agents at Next House Almeria advise clients to consider the following when purchasing a property:

Your preferred location and your lifestyle

The type of house you are looking for, whether it be a rural house, a charming cortijo, a luxury apartment or a modern villa

Your estimated budget for the ideal property

How are viewings arranged with Next House Almeria?

Utilising Next House Almeria’s large portfolio of properties, the trusted and transparent real estate agents will provide you with properties that meet your needs and arrange the viewings for you. Following the viewings, you can have an honest and informative chat with the agents to decipher the properties that are best for you, your family and your lifestyle.

The personalised and efficient service from the Next House Almeria team will make viewings a stress-free and seamless experience, advising you every step of the way.

What happens now Next House Almeria has found me my dream home?

Congratulations! Once you have found your dream home with the expert help of Next House Almeria, the agents will guide you through the next phase. You will have assistance during price negotiations to get your offer accepted and, once an agreement is reached, the team will prepare a reserve contract that will take the property off the market.

A €3,000 deposit is paid to secure your new property, followed by the 10 per cent purchase contract checked over by your solicitor and signed by all parties (usually within one month from the reserved contract).

The final stage on your exciting journey is completion at the notary, where you will take ownership of your new home (usually within a maximum of three months from the reservation).

What documents are required for a non-resident to purchase property in Almeria?

The documents required when purchasing property in Spain are:

Your Foreigner Identification Number (NIE). You can apply for your NIE number at the Office of Foreigners in Spain or through a representative with Power of Attorney (such as a solicitor)

A Spanish bank account. This is required for the accreditation of the means of payment for the buyer purchasing a property, as well as for the payment of the following costs and taxes. To open a current account, you will need your NIE and a valid passport

Next House Almeria can help you save money on your transfers and will put you in contact with the best money exchange companies.

What fees will I need to pay when purchasing a property in Almeria?

You should add approximately 10 per cent on top of the selling price of the property to cover things such as:

ITP Taxes (Property Transfer Tax) which is 8 per cent of the value declared in the Deeds (Escritura)

Notary and Land Registry fees, approximately 1.5 per cent of the property value

Solicitor´s fees, usually around €1,200, depending on the work required

If the property is a new build, instead of the purchase tax, there is a VAT charge of 10 per cent

If you are purchasing with a mortgage there are some extra costs to take into account

At present, the purchase tax in Andalucia has dropped to 7 per cent and, depending on the area and the property, it could be even cheaper. You can find out more about this tax by contacting Next House Almeria.

Selling your property with Next House Almeria

Looking to sell your property in Almeria Province? Let Next House Almeria take care of the marketing and selling for you

If want to sell your property in Almeria, there is no one better and more experienced to help you on your journey than the experts at Next House Almeria. With values based on honesty, transparency and efficiency, you will be provided with the best advice and accompanied by the knowledgeable team.

Free property valuations with Next House Almeria

It is important to get an honest and trustworthy valuation of your property in order to get the best deal when selling your home. Next House Almeria is dedicated to obtaining a quick sale at the best price for you, offering a realistic market study that takes into account the demand in your area, the type of property, the age of the property and how well it has been maintained.

Next House Almeria’s marketing package for selling your home

Next House Almeria will give your property the attention it deserves with a comprehensive and tailored marketing package.

Your property will be promoted using the best marketing tools to create maximum visibility for potential buyers, including:

Professional photographs of your home

Video tour outside and inside the house

360º virtual tour

Promotion on the best international and national real estate portals

Radio, newspaper and magazine advertisements

Competitive commission fees

Professional photographs of your home will be created to generate interest and, since the Covid pandemic, video tours have become increasingly important. These tools help buyers to get to know your property and the surrounding area, sometimes even making the purchase before visiting in person.

What documents do I need to sell my property with Next House Almeria?

The agents at Next House Almeria advise clients to obtain the following when selling a property:

Copy of deeds

Copy of NIE number

The full address of the property

Nota simple (Next House Almeria can obtain this for you)

Energy certificate (Next House Almeria can organise this for you)

Your last IBI receipt and a recent electric, water and municipal taxes bill

Your last community receipt (only applicable if there are community payments)

An inventory list of what, if anything, is included in the sale of the property (furniture etc)

What are the fees for selling my property in Almeria?

The fees for selling your property include:

Plusvalia

Community fees – Make sure your community fees are up to date

IBI and utilities – Make sure your utility bills are all paid as these will need to be settled up to the date of sale

Mortgage cancellation and registration fees at the notary

Non-resident retention of 3 per cent – If you are not a resident of Spain, the buyer of your property will also have to retain 3 per cent of the sales price stated in the “Escritura” (Title Deed) to pay to the Spanish taxman (Hacienda) on your behalf towards your Capital Gains Tax

Legal fees for the creation of necessary documents

Next House Almeria will advise you at all times throughout the sales process, informing you of negotiations, deadlines and progressions with the sale.

Whether you are buying your new dream residence or holiday home, or selling your property and moving on, Next House Almeria offer you a close, personalised and transparent treatment.

Your satisfaction is at the heart of everything the team does, taking care of the stressful aspects of the property market so that you can have the peace of mind that you are in the best possible hands.

