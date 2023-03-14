Next House Almeria: Your real estate advisor for buying and selling in Almeria Province

By Laura Kemp • 14 March 2023 • 17:51
With its beautiful coastline, rich history and easy access to schools, restaurants and shops, the province of Almeria is a favourite for Brits and other nationalities moving to Spain.
However, the housing market in Spain can be difficult to navigate, particularly if your Spanish isn’t up to scratch and you are unsure of the legalities and paperwork. That’s where Next House Almeria comes in. The experienced and professional agents will listen to your needs and requirements and only select properties that match you best.
The agents at Next House Almeria advise clients to consider the following when purchasing a property:
Utilising Next House Almeria’s large portfolio of properties, the trusted and transparent real estate agents will provide you with properties that meet your needs and arrange the viewings for you. Following the viewings, you can have an honest and informative chat with the agents to decipher the properties that are best for you, your family and your lifestyle.
The personalised and efficient service from the Next House Almeria team will make viewings a stress-free and seamless experience, advising you every step of the way.
Congratulations! Once you have found your dream home with the expert help of Next House Almeria, the agents will guide you through the next phase. You will have assistance during price negotiations to get your offer accepted and, once an agreement is reached, the team will prepare a reserve contract that will take the property off the market.
A €3,000 deposit is paid to secure your new property, followed by the 10 per cent purchase contract checked over by your solicitor and signed by all parties (usually within one month from the reserved contract).
The final stage on your exciting journey is completion at the notary, where you will take ownership of your new home (usually within a maximum of three months from the reservation).
The documents required when purchasing property in Spain are:
Next House Almeria can help you save money on your transfers and will put you in contact with the best money exchange companies.
You should add approximately 10 per cent on top of the selling price of the property to cover things such as:
At present, the purchase tax in Andalucia has dropped to 7 per cent and, depending on the area and the property, it could be even cheaper. You can find out more about this tax by contacting Next House Almeria.
If want to sell your property in Almeria, there is no one better and more experienced to help you on your journey than the experts at Next House Almeria. With values based on honesty, transparency and efficiency, you will be provided with the best advice and accompanied by the knowledgeable team.
It is important to get an honest and trustworthy valuation of your property in order to get the best deal when selling your home. Next House Almeria is dedicated to obtaining a quick sale at the best price for you, offering a realistic market study that takes into account the demand in your area, the type of property, the age of the property and how well it has been maintained.
Next House Almeria will give your property the attention it deserves with a comprehensive and tailored marketing package.
Your property will be promoted using the best marketing tools to create maximum visibility for potential buyers, including:
Professional photographs of your home will be created to generate interest and, since the Covid pandemic, video tours have become increasingly important. These tools help buyers to get to know your property and the surrounding area, sometimes even making the purchase before visiting in person.
The agents at Next House Almeria advise clients to obtain the following when selling a property:
The fees for selling your property include:
Next House Almeria will advise you at all times throughout the sales process, informing you of negotiations, deadlines and progressions with the sale.
Whether you are buying your new dream residence or holiday home, or selling your property and moving on, Next House Almeria offer you a close, personalised and transparent treatment.
Your satisfaction is at the heart of everything the team does, taking care of the stressful aspects of the property market so that you can have the peace of mind that you are in the best possible hands.
