No time like the present: Invest in pre-sales now with Big Eyes Coin leading the way, as Bitcoin and Ethereum suffer from Crypto Crash

14 March 2023

Presales are currently considered the most reliable way to invest as the recent crypto crash has left many investors scrambling. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one meme coin that has racked up a huge amount of attention. Its feline approach to the world of crypto has left early investors with Cheshire cat grins as they await to reap the benefits Big Eyes Coin is set to provide. Investors of the top two crypto giants Bitcoin and Ethereum are left uncertain in bearish times and Big Eyes Coin is definitely looking like the cat who got the cream.

Big Eyes Coin – A safe bet with massive potential

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the current coin stealing the spotlight in the crypto market. Its impressive progression in its presale has garnered huge attention from investors galore. Now in the twelfth stage of its presale, the coin has racked up a massive $31M. With constant community competitions and prizes for its growing user base, this cat-themed coin will stop at nothing to provide the best possible experience for token holders.

Right now there is an exciting offer, giving users the chance at winning huge $BIG prizes using Loot Boxes. Users can grab up to $1 million $BIG tokens. The Big Eyes Coin Saver Tin costs $9.99 and provides a $500 maximum reward. The Cute Box costs $99 and the max prize is $5k. The Kitty Vault is $499 and has a maximum reward of $25k. The Super Saiyan Box costs $999 and users have the chance to grab up to $100k. Last, but certainly not least is the Excali-Paw Chest which is $9999 and offers a huge $1M reward. That is 1 million $BIG Tokens up for grabs! Purrrr-fect!

By using the Vault Pin 819, you could get a free 5,000% ROI Loot Box! Don’t waste your time, grab this cat by its whiskers (not literally) and earn some rewards!

Bitcoin – Top Crypto despite Crypto Crash

Crypto giant Bitcoin (BTC) arrived in 2009 and changed finance from its onset. The popular crypto was developed by an anonymous group called Satoshi Nakamoto. At a time of much-needed financial rejuvenation, Bitcoin came at just the right moment. Its triumph began a crypto revolution and helped pave the way for cryptos thereafter.

Decentralised finance was given a brief lifespan and was often ridiculed. Over 15 years, Bitcoin has completely switched up the financial industry as we once knew it. Often pegged as being ‘too big to fail’, the crypto giant remains number one in the world of crypto. Although currently experiencing somewhat of a low, hope is not yet lost for Bitcoin.

Ethereum – Developers love this Crypto Giant

Most network systems now use Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, as a benchmark. The idea is to use Ethereum to construct safe digital technology.

In addition to serving as a platform for decentralised apps and smart contracts, Ethereum debuted as a De-Fi coin in 2015. Its scalability, security, and usability make it the platform that consumers and developers want the most in the world compared to Bitcoin. In the beginning, Ethereum used the Proof-of-Work method, but in 2022 it converted to PoS (Proof-of-Stake), which is quicker, requires less energy, and is more secure.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

