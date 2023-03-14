Paws for thought: charity walk in honour of beloved furry friend

By Betty Henderson • 14 March 2023 • 18:01

Local animal lover and animal rights advocate Hayley Louise Stout with her beloved Curro who passed away unexpectedly in January. Photo credit: Hayley Louise Stout (via Facebook)

ANIMAL lover, rescuer and rights advocate, Hayley Louise Stout from The Under Dog rescue charity tragically lost her own beloved four-legged friend in January. To honour the memory of her best friend, Curro, Hayley is organising a walk in celebration of her dog’s life, along one of his favourite routes in the area.

Hayley was devastated when Curro passed away unexpectedly during an operation, but she wants to get fellow dog lovers out in the very place where her pet loved to explore.

With the help of the pet-loving community, Hayley’s idea quickly gained traction, and on Saturday, March 25, at 11:30am people from all over will join in an amble along the scenic seafront paseo in Torre del Mar to Caleta and back.

The event promises to be a fun-filled morning, where participants can bring their furry friends along. Guests are asked to bring a donation of €5, giving them entry to a raffle and a goodie bag. One lucky number will win a fabulous hamper and a vegan cake.

The charity walk is also an opportunity to raise funds for The Under Dog Rescue. With each step, participants will help make a difference in the lives of rescue dogs.

Contact Anna for further details: [email protected]