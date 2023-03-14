Priscilla Presley ‘locked out’ of Elvis’ Graceland mansion by her granddaughter Riley Keough

By Chris King • 14 March 2023 • 4:38

Image of Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion in Memphis. Credit: Google maps - Larry Parker

Riley Keough allegedly changed some of the locks on Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis to prevent her grandmother from entering.

Priscilla Presley was allegedly ‘locked out’ of Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tenessee, by her granddaughter Riley Keough, after she contested Lisa-Marie’s will, according to radaronline.com on Monday, March 13.

The ex-wife of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ was allegedly temporarily prevented from entering the family property after Keough, 33, “changed the locks on the front doors and filing cabinets” on a recent trip to Memphis after the death of her mother.

A source told the celebrity news outlet that only Angie Marchese, Priscilla and Lisa-Marie held the keys to the iconic property, and Priscilla has now been left out. Neither Keogh nor Priscilla has spoken out publicly about their lawsuit stemming from Lisa Marie’s change of will.

However, a spokesperson for the Graceland estate told dailymail.co.uk this Monday that: ‘These reports are entirely untrue. No locks at Graceland have been changed since Lisa Marie’s passing’.

Elvis Presley’s ex-wife recently filed a petition challenging the ‘authenticity and validity’ of a 2016 amendment made by Lisa-Marie. The revised will named Keough and her son Benjamin as executors of her will. However, Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, making Kenough the sole executor of a will, which Priscilla is now contesting.

Lisa-Marie’s will includes the Graceland mansion and a 15 per cent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises. The amendment also removed her former business manager Barry Seigel as co-trustee.

Just four days after Lisa-Marie Presley’s funeral, in which Elvis’s only daughter was buried along with her son Benjamin on the property, Priscilla launched a legal battle with her granddaughter. Priscilla questioned the legitimacy of the statement, stating that Lisa Marie’s scribble on the document seemed “inconsistent with the usual and actual signature” of her daughter.

She also noted that Lisa-Marie’s name was misspelt while the document was never notarised or delivered to her as required. Lisa-Marie’s living trust, which can serve as a will after her death, apparently barred her mother entirely from any claim to Elvis’s estate.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.