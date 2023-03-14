By James Orange • 14 March 2023 • 11:17

Spain's Met Office predicts THIS 'drastic change' to weather this week following high temperatures. Image: Shutterstock.com/Desizned

Temperatures set to fall on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 although they will recover again.

After the unseasonably warm temperatures recorded over the weekend in almost all of Spain, temperatures are due to drop again according to Spanish Met Office (AEMET) spokesman Rubén del Campo.

A weather front is expected to affect mainly the northwest of Spain with rain being more intense in the West of Galicia although there could be some light rain and showers across the North and in the Upper Ebro.

While on Monday temperatures are expected to remain more or less stable in most areas, they will fall in the northwest and continue to rise in the Levant region. Westerly and north-westerly winds will bring cooler air on Tuesday, which will cause thermometers to drop, especially in the north-east, where the drop could be as much as 10ºC with respect to the previous day, AEMET predicted.

In any case, “this does not mean that it will be a particularly cold day”, explained the meteorologist. Although the temperatures this Sunday have been “high for the season, on Tuesday they will simply be more normal “, the expert specified. Finally, he clarified that the drop in temperatures that will occur on Tuesday “will be temporary”. According to Del Campo, on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise again.

