Spain’s meteoric rise back on top three years on from date of first Covid lockdown

By Sarah Newton-John • 14 March 2023 • 9:26

Growth apparent and forecast in Spanish economy/Shutterstock Images

The headline for March 14 2020 in El Pais read: “Spanish PM: ‘The measures we are going to adopt are drastic and will have consequences.'”

After a seven-hour Cabinet meeting, and a series of delays, Spanish Prime Minister addressed the nation three years ago today to announce the conditions of the state of alarm that ministers approved, and that went into action immediately, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

“As you know, Spain is facing a public health emergency that requires extraordinary decisions,” Pedro Sanchez said.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit Spain harder than most countries. More than 13 million people have been infected, and over 119,000 died from coronavirus. The virus was first confirmed on 31 January 2020, when a German tourist tested positive in the Canary Islands.

“Lockdown,” the enforced social distancing announced in March 2020 to halt the spread of the virus, had serious financial and social consequences. Only one person allowed in a car at a time. No movement of people from dwelling to dwelling. Only essential travel allowed. Schools closed. Workplaces closed. All residents are mandated to remain in their normal residences except to purchase food and medicines, work or attend emergencies. Lockdown was lifted after 98 days to enter the ‘new normality.’

Businesses had closed and family budgets were more than strained. €98.8 billion had been granted in 2020 in investment guarantees to self-employed, small, medium and large corporations.

One Spanish resident remembers “When Sanchez announced a state of emergency, and the implementation of social restrictions, my instinct was to ensure that my family had enough of everything we need. I shopped for non-perishable foods, and laid in some extra firewood, gas and coal.”

Spain has bounced back. Spain is one of the world’s largest economies and is currently at rank 14. If this is calculated per inhabitant, taking purchasing power parity into account, then Spain ranks 39th in the list of the richest countries.

The Spanish economy in 2023 is projected to grow by 1.3 per cent and 1.7 per cent in 2024 after increasing by 4.7 percent in 2022. As inflation moderates, stronger private consumption and a further normalisation of tourism are expected to sustain activity throughout the year.

