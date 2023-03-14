The head of WHO expresses his confidence in the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2023

By Chris King • 14 March 2023 • 1:24

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. CREDIT: World Health Organisation

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) is confident that we will see the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2023.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Monday, March 13, that he is confident that in 2023 the Covid-19 pandemic will end and the international emergency regime will be lifted.

He made his statement after being awarded the Thomas Francis Jr. medal for his contribution to health care. “I am confident that at some point this year we will be able to say that Covid-19 has ended as a public health emergency of international concern and as a pandemic”, Ghebreyesus said.

He recalled that March 11 marked exactly three years: “since the WHO first declared that the global outbreak of Covid-19 could be characterised as a pandemic. It was a momentous moment that caught the attention of the world’s media”, he continued.

However, from the WHO’s point of view, he believed that a much more important moment was when, six weeks earlier – on January 30, 2020 – the organisation declared the spread of coronavirus: “a public health emergency of international concern”.

“Now we are certainly in a much better position than ever during a pandemic”, the CEO stated. He drew attention to the fact that “for the first time, the weekly number of reported deaths is now lower” than when the WHO first used the word “pandemic” in reference to the spread of SARS-CoV-2 three years ago. “The improvement is significant”, Ghebreyesus added.

Ghebreyesus insisted that among the “lessons” of the pandemic that should be learned, is the importance of investment in health care, research, and international cooperation, as reported by tass.ru.

My remarks at @UMich's Thomas Francis Jr Medal in Global Public Health ceremony https://t.co/oJcgezni9H — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 13, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.