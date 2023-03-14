UK employment figures buoyant despite drop in number of job vacancies

By Sarah Newton-John • 14 March 2023 • 10:45

Job figures are steady despite drop in vacancies/Shutterstock Images

The number of jobs on offer in the UK fell by 51,000 between December and February compared with the previous three months.

However, despite this drop, job vacancies remain high at 1.1 million.

The rate of economic inactivity—people aged between 16 to 64 who are not in work and not seeking a job—dipped to 21.3% between November and January.

This was driven by younger people aged between 16 to 24 either getting jobs or looking for work.

However, there are still nine million economically inactive Britons who are not part of the workforce either because they are students, have retired or are suffering from long-term illness.

IndeedUK tweeted: “Job postings suggest employers’ hiring appetite continuing to soften into March, but postings still 26% above pre-pandemic.”

James Reed, chairman of recruitment firm Reed, said that while there was a fall in new jobs “it’s not cause to panic”.

He told the BBC’s Today programme: “Actually there are over 300,000 more vacancies than there were this time pre-pandemic, three years ago, so the labour market is pretty buoyant still which is surprising many people.”

The employment rate ticked higher to 75.7% between November and January, due to a rise in both part-time workers and the self-employed. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.