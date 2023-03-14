US banks have lost nearly €177 billion so far in sell-offs

By Sarah Newton-John • 14 March 2023 • 12:50

Major banking sell-off in the USA/Shutterstock Images

A wave of customers have applied to shift their accounts to large U.S. banks such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Citigroup (C.N) from smaller lenders after SVB’s collapse last week, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, March 14.

Major U.S. banks have lost nearly $190 billion since the sell-off began, with regional lenders like First Republic Bank (FRC.N), which plunged more than 60% on Monday, hit hardest.

Biden said on Monday that emergency measures taken by his administration meant Americans would be confident the U.S. banking system is “safe”, while also promising stiffer regulation after the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse pressured global bank stocks further on Tuesday as investors fretted over the financial health of some lenders, in spite of assurances from U.S. President Joe Biden and other policymakers.

An indicator of credit risk in the euro zone banking system leapt to its highest since mid-July, as worries about contagion risks from the collapse of two U.S. banks compounded investor concerns about the impact on lenders of rising interest rates

“A critical difference between the European and U.S. systems, which will limit the impact across the Atlantic, is that European banks’ bond holdings are lower and their deposits more stable,” credit rating agency Moody’s said in a note.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.