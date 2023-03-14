Woman ‘kicked and stamped to death’ after mistaking home for B&B in UK

By Imran Khan • 14 March 2023 • 11:28

Woman ‘kicked and stamped to death’ after mistaking home for hotel in UK Image: North Wales Police

Man kills 71-year-old woman as she was found asleep in a house after mistaking it for a B&B in the UK

A court in the UK has heard the case of a woman who was killed after she mistakenly stayed at another person’s home, thinking it was a B&B hotel.

The woman named Margaret Barnes from Birmingham was attacked while visiting Barmouth in Gwynedd, as per the BBC.

During the hearing at the Caernarfon Crown, a jury was informed that Barnes was found asleep in the house of David Redfern.

Redfern discovered her inside his bedroom and then eventually dragged her downstairs, by holding her from her feet and then attacked her.

During the trial, Michael Jones KC, the prosecutor for the case said that “the defendant was responsible for an utterly gratuitous and totally unjustified attack”.

As per the details discussed in the court, Barnes had been staying in Barmouth, where she was visiting some friends and was also spotted drinking at bars before her death.

Barnes was reportedly planning to stay at a bed and breakfast hotel on Marine Parade, which was in the same area as the house of Redfern.

The jury was informed that “Barnes had mistakenly gone to that house while being intoxicated, and gone straight to a bedroom, where she fell asleep”:

Jones stated that “It was a mistake that ultimately cost her her life”.

Barnes died at the scene in Barmouth, as Jones stated that “It would have been unexpected to find the elderly woman asleep in their bed”.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant was “a 6ft 1in (1.85m) tall man who weighed 21 stone (133kg) at the time”.

The jury further added that “Redfern had self-confessed anger issued”.

Redfern reportedly informed the police after finding Barnes in their house, but the prosecution stated that “what followed was out of all proportion”, adding, “He pulled her down the stairs by the ankles, he intentionally stamped on her or kicked her.”

This led the “catastrophic injuries to her liver and broke a number of ribs”. It added.

A report of the post-mortem revealed that she had suffered from traumatic liver injury and had internal bleeding as well.

She then managed to get outside the house, where her luggage had also been thrown.

“The defendant mocked her as she began complaining of chest pains.”

Barnes then fell unconscious and suffered a cardia arrest, as the people from the neighborhood tried to save her and died at the scene.

The prosecution said “the injuries where similar to the blunt force trauma expected in a high-speed road crash”.

Meanwhile, Redfern has denied murder or manslaughter charges and as per the prosecution claimed that “he had tripped or fallen on Barnes, and had not kicked her”:

He also said Barnes had been aggressive and “lunged” at her partner.

