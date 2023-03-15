By Chris King • 15 March 2023 • 0:50

Image of Koblenz Police vehicle. Credit: [email protected]_KO

Two girls aged 12 and 13 confessed to killing a 12-year-old girl in the German town of Freudenberg in North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, two girls confessed today, Tuesday, March 14, to killing a 12-year-old girl. Identified only as Luise, the victim was from the German town of Freudenberg in North Rhine-Westphalia. Her two alleged murderers are said to come from the circle of acquaintances of the deceased girl.

After being reported missing last Saturday 11, Luise was found dead on Sunday 12, near a cycle path in Rhineland-Palatinate, right on the state border with North Rhine-Westphalia, as reported by spiegel.de.

Luise was believed to have been stabbed to death. The authorities revealed that during the autopsy of the corpse, conducted in the forensic medicine department of the Mainz University Hospital, ‘numerous knife wounds’ were found. The girl bled to death as a result they said.

The alleged perpetrators are aged 12 and 13, and have been placed under criminal responsibility, said Mario Mannweiler, the senior public prosecutor, at a press conference. Due to their age, and the fact that both of them are not criminally responsible, no further details can be given about the course of the crime, the motive, their behaviour before and after the crime, or their whereabouts. Because their statements from an initial hearing contradicted the statements of other witnesses, the two girls were targeted by the investigators. At a repeated hearing in the presence of legal guardians and psychologists on Monday 13, they were confronted with the contradictions and finally confessed to the crime. Both girls had not previously been noticed by the police. Koblenz Police Vice President Jurgen Sus commented: “After more than 40 years of service, there are still events that leave you speechless”. Senior public prosecutor Mannweiler explained that as the suspects are still children, it means that: “no criminal sanctions can be imposed because the law prohibits this”. He pointed out that the two girls are ‘in a protected room in the care of the youth welfare office’. Expressing his dismay, North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wust said: “It pulls the rug out from under you. North Rhine-Westphalia is mourning. It is inconceivable and unbearable that children are capable of such acts. The details described make us shudder”. He added that the authorities would now do everything to fully clarify how this terrible act could have happened.