Armed police deployed across ‘sensitive sites’ in Vienna amid warning of attack

By Imran Khan • 15 March 2023 • 17:25

Armed police deployed across 'sensitive sites’ in Vienna amid warning of Islamist attack. Photo by Spitzi Foto Shutterstock.com

Police in Vienna have increased armed patrols at sensitive sites after a warning by the German intelligence agency of a possible Islamist attack

Armed patrol has been stepped up in Vienna at sensitive sites by the police in Germany after information provided by the country´s intelligence agency that an Islamist attack was being planned.

The police in Vienna took to social media in a rare step with an aim to warn the public about the increased presence of armed police personnel on the streets of the city, including special forces.

“Our intelligence services have reason to believe that an assault with an Islamist motive is planned to be carried out in Vienna”, said a post by the police in Vienna on Twitter.

#W1503 Our intelligence services have reason to believe that an assault with an islamistic motive is planned to be carried out in Vienna. As precautionary measure neuraligic points of interest have been put under increased guard by regular & special operation police forces. 1/2 — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) March 15, 2023

The statement continued, “At this moment, we cannot foresee the duration of those measures. If imminent danger develops at a certain location, we’ll issue a warning immediately”.

At this moment, we can not forsee the duration of those measures. If

immanent danger develops at a certain location, we’ll issue a warning immediately. 2/2 — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) March 15, 2023

The police then again made another post that said, “To clarify: Our precaution measures don’t exclusively affect Christian churches, but also houses of worship of various confessions. Those measures will be kept up until further notice”.

#W1503 To clarify: Our precaution measures don't exclusivley affect christian churches, but also houses of worship of various confessions. Those measures will be kept up until further notice. — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) March 15, 2023

Rated among the world’s safest capitals, instances of attacks are rare in Vienna.

According to Reuters, the first deadly attack in a generation took place in the city during 2020, when four people after a jihadist killed four people during a shootout and was later shot dead by the police.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.