Artificial Intelligence bot to the rescue! GPT-4 turns your fridge into a personal chef

By James Orange • 15 March 2023 • 15:49
Artificial Intelligence
OpenAI, the genius behind ChatGPT, has unveiled their latest creation: GPT-4, a mind-blowing bot that can decipher images and texts with ease. Thanks to GPT-4’s futuristic technology, users can snap a pic of their fridge’s contents, and the bot will quickly identify every item in there. But that’s not all – GPT-4 will then provide scrumptious meal ideas based on those ingredients, along with a step-by-step cooking guide. No more boring leftovers or takeouts, thanks to this bot’s expert culinary skills.
Speaking this week at South by South West (SXSW), OpenAI cofounder Greg Brockman said that fears of AI tools taking people’s jobs were overblown – and that AI would free up humans to focus on important work. Brockman said, ‘The most important thing is going to be these higher level skills — judgement, and knowing when to dig into the details, according to AI Businesss website.
‘I think that the real story here, in my mind, is amplification of what humans can do.’ According to analytics firm SimilarWeb, ChatGPT averaged 13 million users per day in January, making it the fastest-growing internet app of all time. It took TikTok about nine months after its global launch to reach 100 million users, and Instagram more than two years.
