Award for Marbella mayoress for her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic

The elderly homes of the municipality have since awarded recognition to the Mayoress, Angeles Munoz, and the former Minister of Health and President of the Andalusian Parliament, Jesus with regard to their management during the health crisis.

Adolfo Suarez, the director of the El Carmen geriatric home, Manuel Martin, highlighted the commitment of the mayoress “who even provided her private telephone number for any contingency.”

He also admired her commitment to “the collection of materials when they were very difficult to obtain.”

“Together we were and will be stronger,” he added, while stressing that the former Minister of Health “made us understand with a simple, cordial and affable language something out of the ordinary and never experienced before”.

“Despite all the adversities, he was able to cope with the great impact of the pandemic in Andalusia”, said Martin, who spoke on behalf of all the geriatric homes in the city.

