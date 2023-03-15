Benalmadena joins in the European celebration of cardiovascular risk prevention

The councillor confirmed that “every year 17.9 million people die from cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes heart disease and cerebrovascular disease, meaning that one-third of all human deaths are caused by CVD.”

“It is estimated that this figure will rise to 23 million by 2030.”

“There are variables such as age and hereditary characteristics that cannot be modified, but we can have an impact on modifiable causes, such as leading a healthy lifestyle, including a healthy diet, moderate and regular physical activity, such as walking, cycling, not smoking, not taking drugs, preventing stress and obesity.”

“In relation to physical activity, information leaflets will be provided on the municipal activities offered by the City Council in its sports and social facilities,” said Carrillo.

“Information will also be provided on the location of the 48 semi-automatic defibrillation equipment owned by the City Council. This equipment is of great importance for rapid response and early attention in the event of heart failure, which considerably increases the probability of survival and reduces the risk of sequelae.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.