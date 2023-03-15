Big Eyes Coin, Near Protocol, and Binance Coin: Value-adding Altcoins you should have in your portfolio

By EWN • 15 March 2023 • 10:15

Crypto investors that want great returns from their portfolio must add altcoins with high portfolio-improving potential to their crypto holdings. Near Protocol and Binance Coin (BNB) are presently too good options for crypto investors considering this.

Additionally, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is another altcoin looking incredibly good, possibly making holders’ portfolios more valuable a few months from now. The prominent meme coin is gradually rounding up presale, but it’s still seen as a smart purchase by top market players. You should consider it for your portfolio as it sets to launch in the mainstream soon.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Pre-sale Near its End

The cat-theme meme coin has gained wide acceptance from market players due to its features and utilities that increase its success potential. Big Eyes Coin is a community-owned crypto asset that aims to generate wealth and provide growth opportunities for community members. The meme coin aims to improve wealth circulation in the DeFi ecosystem while contributing to the betterment of the world’s ecosystem via charity.

The Big Eyes ecosystem features a swap for a seamless exchange of ERC-20 tokens. It also has an NFTs collection which can be a valuable asset to holders as they’re billed to be among the top ten digital assets soon. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale has proceeded impressively since its inception during the early part of the previous year, and it has raised about $30+ million thus far.

The meme coin is now rounding up presale as it sets for an impressive market launch. Potential investors can still join the pre-sale now for a possible price increase.

Near Protocol (NEAR) use human readable addresses

One of the factors that have increased Near Protocol’s adoption over time is it’s easy-to-use features. The developer-friendly smart contract platform opts for readable account names rather than cryptic addresses to improve adoption. Its high scalability and interoperability are other features that make it stand out and positions it as one of the best alternatives for Ethereum.

The web3-focused decentralised protocol is fast growing in adoption and prominence. It recently celebrated a million followers on Twitter, and 200+ validators on its network. The platform uses innovative technologies to provide features missing in conventional blockchain networks increasing its growth potential. Near Protocol increasing prominence has attracted many investors to its token, NEAR.

Near Protocol’s token (NEAR) is a top 25 cryptocurrency by market capitalisation and it’s making it into many crypto holders’ watchlists in recent times due to the growing belief that it could add much value to crypto holdings. The crypto asset rallied to its peak price during the first quarter of the previous year before experiencing a dump due to the crypto winter effect.

The altcoins have shown strong signs of a looming profitable run since the beginning of the year, and smart investors aren’t turning blind eyes to this possibility.

Binance Coin (BNB): A universal medium of value transfer

BNB has grown from being a native cryptocurrency used to incentivise Binance exchange users to a universally accepted payment medium. The highly valuable crypto asset has the fourth highest market capitalisation, and it’s one of the most prominent. Binance coin (BNB) is billed to recover from its previous price dump as it hopes to rally toward its $600+ peak price.

While this doesn’t look feasible at the moment, holders can expect a tangible value increase before the year ends. The altcoin’s increased usage as a universal payment method increases its propensity to increase in value. Binance coin (BNB) is billed to remain valuable as long as the Binance exchange remains prominent and satisfactory to users. The crypto asset is currently valued at half of its peak price, and it’s looking more likely to rally upward beyond that point.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

